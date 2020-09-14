Disney+ Hotstar onboards 13 sponsors ahead of IPL 2020

Disney+ Hotstar claimed that it has added new features to the interactive Watch’N Play social feed that allows a nationwide virtual community of cricket lovers to share excitement and support while watching the matches live on the platform. This year, fans will be able to use an interactive emoji stream. cricket lovers will be able to join in the action by expressing themselves using ‘Hotshots’ selfies or a new video feature ‘Duets’ that lets fans create customised videos showcasing their rendition of famous shots and reactions of their favourite cricketers. Brands can partner on various innovations with the social feed like branded emojis, branded cards, scorecard branding etc.