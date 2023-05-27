Disney+ Hotstar announces new India original ‘School of Lies’1 min read 27 May 2023, 11:02 AM IST
Disney+ Hotstar wants to build on local originals whose intellectual property resides solely with Disney, across multiple Indian languages. It also wishes to utilize the shelf life of television programming from Star India’s satellite TV channels.
Disney+ Hotstar has announced a new original School of Lies starring Nimrat Kaur, Aamir Bashir and Sonali Kulkarni, among others, that will stream on 2 June.
