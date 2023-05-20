Home/ Industry / Media/  Disney+ Hotstar to stream third season of ‘City of Dreams’ on 26 May
Back

Disney+ Hotstar to stream third season of ‘City of Dreams’ on 26 May

 1 min read Lata Jha 20 May 2023, 10:25 AM IST

Disney+ Hotstar reported an 8% drop in subscriber base to 52.9 million in January-March quarter as the media and entertainment conglomerate looks at lower content volume. The platform is known as Disney+ Hotstar, in India and other Asian countries such as Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.

City of Dreams stars Atul Kulkarni and Sachin Pilgaonkar, among others. (Photo: Twitter)Premium
City of Dreams stars Atul Kulkarni and Sachin Pilgaonkar, among others. (Photo: Twitter)

Disney+ Hotstar will stream the third season of its original City of Dreams on 26 May. The show has been co-produced by Applause Entertainment and stars Atul Kulkarni and Sachin Pilgaonkar, among others.

Disney+ Hotstar reported an 8% drop in subscriber base to 52.9 million in January-March quarter as the media and entertainment conglomerate looks at lower content volume.

Previously, the platform, which is known as Disney+ Hotstar, in India and other Asian countries such as Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, had seen subscriber count dip by 6% to 57.5 million from 61.3 million in the October-December quarter. This essentially makes for a loss of 8.4 million subscribers over the past six months.

Average monthly revenue per paid subscriber dipped by 20% from $0.74 to $0.59 for Disney+ Hotstar in Q2. The company follows an October to September financial year. Overall, the Walt Disney Co saw its video streaming platform Disney+ lose paid subscribers by 2% to 157.8 million in the March quarter.

In India, Disney Star, the media firm owned by the Walt Disney Co has given up the digital rights to stream the Indian Premier League (IPL). Starting 31 March, Disney Star has also removed 144 HBO originals as the company decided against extending its longstanding content deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent firm of HBO. Media analysts have estimated a 30% loss of subscribers thanks to the change in strategy.

“We are in the process of reviewing the content on our DTC (direct-to-consumer) services to align with the strategic changes in our approach to content curation. As a result, we will be removing certain content from our streaming platforms and currently expect to take an impairment charge of approximately $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion. And going forward, we intend to produce lower volumes of content in alignment with this strategic shift," Christine McCarthy, senior executive vice-president and chief financial officer had said during an earnings call.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Lata Jha
Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 20 May 2023, 10:25 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout