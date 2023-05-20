Disney+ Hotstar to stream third season of ‘City of Dreams’ on 26 May

Disney+ Hotstar to stream third season of ‘City of Dreams’ on 26 May1 min read 20 May 2023, 10:25 AM IST
Disney+ Hotstar reported an 8% drop in subscriber base to 52.9 million in January-March quarter as the media and entertainment conglomerate looks at lower content volume. The platform is known as Disney+ Hotstar, in India and other Asian countries such as Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.
Disney+ Hotstar will stream the third season of its original City of Dreams on 26 May. The show has been co-produced by Applause Entertainment and stars Atul Kulkarni and Sachin Pilgaonkar, among others.
