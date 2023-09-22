Disney+ Hotstar announces new Hindi original ‘Tumse Na Ho Payega’1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 01:02 PM IST
In June 2022, Walt Disney spent ₹23,575 crore to buy television broadcast rights for the IPL tournament for five years, beginning 2023, but gave up the coveted digital media rights to Viacom18
Disney+ Hotstar has announced a new original Tumse Na Ho Payega starring Ishwak Singh, Mahima Makwana and Gaurav Pandey, among others, that will stream from 29 September. The platform is betting big on local originals in India that it exclusively owns the IP to.
