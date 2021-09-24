Disney+ Hotstar starts streaming American comedy ‘Only Murders in the Building’

While metro audiences are over-saturated with the discovery of such international content on OTT, small towns have recently started acquiring a taste for what may be considered cool, and is part of social media chatter. While TV had laid the foundation for international programming, OTT has the luxury of talking to users individually and customizing recommendations with artificial intelligence and machine learning. Covid has also ensured people are exposed to a lot more things on the phone, given that several large families do not have multiple TV sets.