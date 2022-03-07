Disney+ Hotstar to premiere animation film ‘Rescue Rangers’ on 20 May

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Video streaming platforms are betting big on kids' content, especially, original animation IPs as children have stayed at home for long periods during the pandemic with schools shut
New Delhi: Disney+ Hotstar will premiere a new animation flick called Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers based on, and a continuation of, the animated TV series of the same name on 20 May.
Video streaming platforms are betting big on kids' content, especially, original animation IPs (intellectual properties) as children have stayed at home for long periods during the pandemic with schools shut. Earlier, the services banked primarily on properties already on television, streaming them along with linear TV.
While Telugu streaming service aha Video has introduced a sub-brand dedicated to children, Hungama is looking at bringing out one short video for children daily on its kids’ app while exploring long-form content.
Disney+ Hotstar has seen traction for its animated show The Legend of Hanuman while about 60% of Netflix’s members globally choose to watch kids and family content every month. Broadcasting company BBC puts up short videos and songs on its CBeebies YouTube channel while children's TV channel Sony YAY is looking at creating content for its VoD (video-on-demand) service SonyLIV in addition to supplying it to other platforms.
Overall, OTT services may have seen nearly 100% increase in viewership on kids' content during the pandemic, according to media experts. “Kids content on OTT will co-exist with television, like it has happened with other genres. Streaming platforms provide the convenience that appointment viewing doesn’t. Plus, with the kind of locks and controls that are in place, parents can be flexible about what they want their children to watch," Ajit Thakur, CEO, aha Video had said in an earlier interview.
Further, unlike TV that put out one kind of content for children of all ages, OTT platforms are distinguishing between different cohorts, such as the 2-5 group, 5-10, teenagers and so on.
