Disney+ Hotstar to premiere animation film ‘Turning Red’ on 11 March

While a handful of niche, foreign language TV channels and torrent websites on the Internet had introduced Indians to international content earlier, OTT platforms have helped improve ease of access. And even though metro audiences are have a plethora of choices for international content on OTT, small towns have recently started acquiring a taste for what may be considered cool, and is part of social media chatter. The covid-19 pandemic has also ensured people are exposed to a lot more things on the phone, given that several large families do not have multiple TV sets.