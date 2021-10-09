Disney+ Hotstar to premiere ‘Free Guy’ on 15 October

NEW DELHI: Free Guy , a science fiction action comedy directed by Shawn Levy starring Ryan Reynolds will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 15 October. The film had released in India on 17 September.

This July, Disney+ Hotstar had announced new subscription plans and original titles across web shows and films for the next few months. Starting September, services have been available for a mobile-only plan of ₹499 per year, ₹899 per year for two devices and ₹1,499 per year across four devices.

Hotstar was priced at ₹399 per annum for the VIP service and ₹1,499 for Premium. The Walt Disney-owned video on demand (VoD) platform is the third foreign streaming service to introduce a mobile-only plan for India. Netflix launched its mobile subscription plan priced at ₹199 per month in 2019, and Amazon Prime Video membership can be accessed by Airtel prepaid customers for ₹89 a month.

Moreover, Disney+ content, including English originals and Hollywood movies such as those from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that was only available in dubbed versions for VIP customers can now be accessed in the original format by all paid subscribers of Hotstar.

The company had also listed its slate of new shows, such as Ajay Devgn’s Rudra-The Edge of Darkness, historical drama The Empire starring Shabana Azmi and Kunal Kapoor, medical series Human starring Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari, and the second season of family crime drama Aarya. The launches include thrillers and mysteries such as Six Suspects starring Pratik Gandhi and Richa Chadha, tech-thriller Escaype Live starring Siddharth and Javed Jaffrey, supernatural thriller Fear 1.0 starring Tisca Chopra and crime drama Gharshana, among others.

In an earnings call this August, Disney+ had said that Hotstar made up nearly 40% of its overall subscriber base at the end of the April to June quarter.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!