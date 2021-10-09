Disney+ Hotstar to premiere ‘Free Guy’ on 15 October

The company had also listed its slate of new shows, such as Ajay Devgn’s Rudra-The Edge of Darkness, historical drama The Empire starring Shabana Azmi and Kunal Kapoor, medical series Human starring Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari, and the second season of family crime drama Aarya. The launches include thrillers and mysteries such as Six Suspects starring Pratik Gandhi and Richa Chadha, tech-thriller Escaype Live starring Siddharth and Javed Jaffrey, supernatural thriller Fear 1.0 starring Tisca Chopra and crime drama Gharshana, among others.