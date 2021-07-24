NEW DELHI: Tamil horror flick Netrikann starring Nayanthara, Ajmal Ameer and Manikandan will skip the wait for theatres to reopen and premiere directly on Disney+ Hotstar. The date of release is yet to be announced.

Although several films were released on streaming platforms during the pandemic when theatres were shut, as restrictions ease and more theatres reopen, a lot of films would like to debut on the big screen.

Yet some producers are likely to take the OTT route for finished projects that may not find adequate showcasing in the near future.

Further, states like Kerala continue to see significant daily cases and, along with those such as Tamil Nadu may not reopen theatres soon. Off late, Amazon Prime Video acquired Farhan Akhtar’s Toofan and Fahadh Faasil’s Malik while Netflix has bought titles such as Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka and Taapsee Pannu’s Haseen Dilruba, besides having premiered Parineeti Chopra-starrer The Girl On The Train earlier this year.

Trade analysts and entertainment industry experts said digital has emerged stronger than ever before during the pandemic and is unlikely to go away any time soon, despite theatre owners urging filmmakers to release films for big screens to help in the recovery of the industry.

Movies in the four South Indian languages, particularly Tamil and Telugu, including their dubbed Hindi versions, are bringing big returns for streaming platforms, contributing to 10-25% of overall viewership, following the trend of their popularity on satellite television. While niche, experimental films have been discovered beyond their native states on one hand, mass-market offerings starring top names such as Dhanush, Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and MX Player have also grabbed eyeballs, as families come together to watch stars. Last month, Jio Cinema started a Malayalam special bringing six titles, including two that had premiered directly on the digital platform.

