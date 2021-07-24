Disney+ Hotstar to premiere Nayanthara-starrer ‘Netrikann’

Movies in the four South Indian languages, particularly Tamil and Telugu, including their dubbed Hindi versions, are bringing big returns for streaming platforms, contributing to 10-25% of overall viewership, following the trend of their popularity on satellite television. While niche, experimental films have been discovered beyond their native states on one hand, mass-market offerings starring top names such as Dhanush, Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and MX Player have also grabbed eyeballs, as families come together to watch stars. Last month, Jio Cinema started a Malayalam special bringing six titles, including two that had premiered directly on the digital platform.