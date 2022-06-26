Disney+ Hotstar to premiere new season of ‘Koffee With Karan’ on 7 July

Popular shows and films have their existing loyal viewer base and extending them into digital franchises allows OTT platforms to keep these viewers engaged or involved. Namaste America, a spin-off of Star Plus’s widely watched Anupamaa garnered an estimated opening of 10.5 million views, making it one of the highest openings for an SVoD (subscription video-on-demand) film or show launched this year. With the huge shift of viewers from TV to OTT, it is clear that the latter is becoming the primary platform of content consumption for the masses, especially in metros. Creating a digital version of the show not only helps retain the audience but also opens doors to new ones.