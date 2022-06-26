Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Industry / Media /  Disney+ Hotstar to premiere new season of ‘Koffee With Karan’ on 7 July

Disney+ Hotstar to premiere new season of ‘Koffee With Karan’ on 7 July

The success of shows like Qubool Hai 2.0 on ZEE5 (a sequel to Zee’s 2012 serial) and Bigg Boss OTT on Voot last year, has encouraged TV channels to leverage their hot shows online.
1 min read . 11:56 AM ISTLata Jha

  • To hook new customers and engage their loyal fans, broadcasters are increasingly taking spin-offs or some versions of their popular TV shows to OTT platforms

NEW DELHI :Disney+ Hotstar will premiere the new season of reality show Koffee With Karan on 7 July. This is the digital version of the chat show that aired on the Star network.

To hook new customers and engage their loyal fans, broadcasters are increasingly taking spin-offs or some versions of their popular TV shows to OTT platforms.

Disney+ Hotstar is already streaming a spin-off of its popular soap Anupamaa titled Namaste America which takes the protagonist 20 years back in time. Netflix too had planned a spin-off on the Baahubali franchise based on a back story of one of the characters though the show is on hold for now.

The success of shows like Qubool Hai 2.0 on ZEE5 (a sequel to Zee’s 2012 serial) and Bigg Boss OTT on Voot last year, has encouraged TV channels to leverage their hot shows online. Media analysts said more and more women turning to watching content online is also responsible for such innovations. However, given the demand for high quality on the web, content costs can double in many cases.

Popular shows and films have their existing loyal viewer base and extending them into digital franchises allows OTT platforms to keep these viewers engaged or involved. Namaste America, a spin-off of Star Plus’s widely watched Anupamaa garnered an estimated opening of 10.5 million views, making it one of the highest openings for an SVoD (subscription video-on-demand) film or show launched this year. With the huge shift of viewers from TV to OTT, it is clear that the latter is becoming the primary platform of content consumption for the masses, especially in metros. Creating a digital version of the show not only helps retain the audience but also opens doors to new ones.