Disney+ Hotstar to premiere new season of ‘Koffee With Karan’ on 7 July

Disney+ Hotstar is already streaming a spin-off of its popular soap Anupamaa titled Namaste America which takes the protagonist 20 years back in time. Netflix too had planned a spin-off on the Baahubali franchise based on a back story of one of the characters though the show is on hold for now.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The success of shows like Qubool Hai 2.0 on ZEE5 (a sequel to Zee’s 2012 serial) and Bigg Boss OTT on Voot last year, has encouraged TV channels to leverage their hot shows online. Media analysts said more and more women turning to watching content online is also responsible for such innovations. However, given the demand for high quality on the web, content costs can double in many cases.
Popular shows and films have their existing loyal viewer base and extending them into digital franchises allows OTT platforms to keep these viewers engaged or involved. Namaste America, a spin-off of Star Plus’s widely watched Anupamaa garnered an estimated opening of 10.5 million views, making it one of the highest openings for an SVoD (subscription video-on-demand) film or show launched this year. With the huge shift of viewers from TV to OTT, it is clear that the latter is becoming the primary platform of content consumption for the masses, especially in metros. Creating a digital version of the show not only helps retain the audience but also opens doors to new ones.