NEW DELHI: Romantic film Shiddat Wala Pyaar starring Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty will skip the wait for theatrical release and stream on Disney+ Hotstar on 1 October. The love story has been produced by Maddock Films known for Roohi, Hindi Medium and Mimi and has been directed by Kunal Deshmukh.

Maddock’s last film Mimi starring Kriti Sanon premiered on Netflix and Jio Cinema.

Most studios have desisted from lining Bollywood films for theatrical release till the Maharashtra market opens up and more restrictions are eased.

Netflix which has also acquired Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka, has already premiered titles such as Taapsee Pannu’s Haseen Dilruba and Parineeti Chopra-starrer The Girl On The Train earlier this year. Amazon Prime Video had Farhan Akhtar’s Toofan and Dharma Productions’ Shershaah streaming recently.

Trade analysts and entertainment industry experts said digital has emerged stronger than ever before during the pandemic and is unlikely to go away any time soon, despite theatre owners urging filmmakers to release films for big screens to help in the recovery of the industry.

The economics also make sense. For second-rung stars, producers may not see sense in spending an additional Rs8-10 crore for publicity and advertising on a film made on a budget of Rs15 crore when a streaming platform is ready to cough up around Rs20 crore with no distribution or marketing costs. It helps to keep the business cycle going when a production house has bigger films in the pipeline that it has to fund, trade experts say.

