NEW DELHI: Annabelle Sethupathi , a Tamil film starring Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu, will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on 17 September. The horror comedy has been directed by Deepak Sundarrajan. It will also be available in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

To be sure, the long shutdown of movie theatres and continuing uncertainty have benefited many niche, small-budget south Indian language films, especially in Tamil and Malayalam. These films did not feature big stars and were likely to get lost in the clutter of releases that southern cinemas witness weekly.

It is common for southern movie industry to see more than half a dozen releases every week, much higher compared to Bollywood.

However, by premiering directly on OTT platforms, titles like Nayattu on Netflix, Thank You Brother on aha Video and Thaen on SonyLIV, have managed to avoid marketing and distribution expenses.

Media experts say costs of acquiring small south films are also low, Rs2-3 crore, making them easy investment with good returns.

Movies in the four south Indian languages, particularly Tamil and Telugu, including their dubbed Hindi versions, have been bringing big returns for streaming platforms, accounting for 10-25% of overall viewership, following the trend of their popularity on satellite television.

While niche, experimental films have been discovered beyond their native states on one hand, mass-market offerings starring top stars such as Dhanush, Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and MX Player have also grabbed eyeballs.

Action, thriller and romance remain big genres, followed by drama and horror. While the southern industries bet big on larger-than-life characters and mainstream entertainment, the pandemic has also opened up possibilities to take the digital route for many films that could not wait for theatrical release.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.