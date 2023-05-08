Disney+ Hotstar to stream ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ on 17 May1 min read 08 May 2023, 12:31 PM IST
Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it is the sequel to Ant-Man (2015) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018).
New Delhi: Disney+ Hotstar will stream Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania a superhero film based on Marvel Comics, on 17 May. Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it is the sequel to Ant-Man (2015) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) and the 31st film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The film was directed by Peyton Reed and stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×