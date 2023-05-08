Disney+ Hotstar to stream ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ on 17 May

New Delhi: Disney+ Hotstar will stream Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania a superhero film based on Marvel Comics, on 17 May. Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it is the sequel to Ant-Man (2015) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) and the 31st film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The film was directed by Peyton Reed and stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly.

