Disney+ Hotstar to stream ‘Brahmastra’ on 4 November1 min read . Updated: 30 Oct 2022, 12:41 PM IST
The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer had released in theatres this September and made Rs. 256 crore at the box office.
Disney+ Hotstar will stream superhero film ‘Brahmastra’ on 4 November. The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer had released in theatres this September and made Rs. 256 crore at the box office.