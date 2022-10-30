Disney+ Hotstar to stream ‘Brahmastra’ on 4 November

After S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’, trade experts say Star Studios’ production ‘Brahmastra’ may find it tough to recoup its investment fully any time soon. The film, produced at a budget of over Rs. 350 crore, has translated into a Rs. 128 crore share for producers Star Studios, which is also retaining the satellite and digital rights for their platforms. Trade experts say the box office is yet to recover to fully support such ultra-expensive films though producers are conceiving these as franchises that will pay off in the long term with multiple spin-offs. Earlier this year, distributors and theatre owners who paid over Rs. 400 crore to acquire the rights of ‘RRR’ had not been able to recoup their investments. Trade experts said the film couldn’t achieve the box office collections it could have if it had been released before the pandemic. The period drama had underperformed, particularly in the Hindi-speaking belt, making less than Rs. 275 crore as compared to the Rs. 510 crore made by Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ in 2017.