Disney+ Hotstar to stream documentary on Machine Gun Kelly

Industry experts say non-fiction could see newer formats on streaming platforms and marquee properties could draw audiences sitting on the fence to subscribe to these services
NEW DELHI: Disney+ Hotstar will stream a documentary on the life of American rapper Machine Gun Kelly titled Life in Pink. Kelly is noted for his compositional blending of contemporary and alternative hip hop with rock.
To be sure, with the success of Bigg Boss and Shark Tank on Voot and SonyLiv, respectively, a growing number of streaming services are tapping the non-fiction genre to widen their audience base. They are drawing viewers through original non-fiction shows as well as by onboarding television reality shows.
Sony’s Shark Tank India and Viacom18’s Bigg Boss notched impressive viewership online, aided by exhaustive marketing campaigns.
ALTBalaji and MX Player had, more recently, come up with Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp that garnered significant viewership. Viacom18 itself had a new comedy game show The Khatra Khatra Show that premiered on its OTT platform Voot ahead of television. Netflix, which created a special Kapil Sharma show, is betting on reality to launch a dating show IRL: In Real Love, this year.
About 76% of Netflix’s Indian subscribers watched a documentary title between the September quarter of 2020 and the June quarter of 2021 and they also watched over 50% more Netflix original documentary content on average over the same period in 2018. Reality show Indian Matchmaking has featured on the top 10 list of countries such as the US, India and the United Arab Emirates.
Netflix has lined up Indian Predator, a documentary series on Indian serial killers, and the second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives this year. Earlier in March, Sony Pictures Television said it is looking to introduce some international show formats, building on the success of Shark Tank India.