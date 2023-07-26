Disney+ Hotstar to stream final season of ‘High School Musical: The Series’ on 9 August1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 12:17 PM IST
Viewership of international content on over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platforms in India has nearly doubled in 2022 as audiences took to original and dubbed versions of English, Turkish, Spanish and Korean shows and films
New Delhi: Disney+ Hotstar will stream the final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, an American mockumentary musical drama television series inspired by the High School Musical film series, on 9 August.
