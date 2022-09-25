Disney+ Hotstar to stream horror film ‘Prey’1 min read . Updated: 25 Sep 2022, 02:19 PM IST
The film based on the Predator franchise, is the fifth instalment and a prequel to the first four films
Disney+ Hotstar will stream Prey, a science fiction horror film based on the Predator franchise, on 7 October, in Hindi as well as English. It is the fifth instalment and a prequel to the first four films and is directed by Dan Trachtenberg. It stars Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Dane DiLiegro, Michelle Thrush, Stormee Kipp, Julian Black Antelope, and Bennett Taylor. Prey premiered at the San Diego Comic-Con on 21 July 2022, and was released by 20th Century Studios as a Hulu original film in the United States, It was also released on Disney+ Star internationally on August 5.