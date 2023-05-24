Disney+ Hotstar to stream ‘Avatar- The Way of Water’ on 7 June

Disney+ Hotstar to stream ‘Avatar- The Way of Water’ on 7 June1 min read 24 May 2023, 11:04 AM IST
Distributed by 20th Century Studios, it is the sequel to Avatar (2009) and the second instalment in the Avatar film series. When released in December, it had made over ₹378 crore at the box office in India, the highest ever for a Hollywood film in the country.
Disney+ Hotstar will stream epic science fiction film Avatar- The Way of Water directed and produced by James Cameron on 7 June in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
