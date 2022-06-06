Disney+ Hotstar to stream ‘Lego Star Wars’ original on 5 August

Disney+ added around 8 million new subscribers globally in the January to March quarter, with over half of those coming from Disney+ Hotstar, as the service is known as in India and other Asian countries such as Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia
NEW DELHI: Disney+ Hotstar will stream LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation, a new animated special from 5 August.
American films, television shows and programming in Turkish, German and Korean languages, including their dubbed versions, are emerging as a big draw on over-the-top (OTT) video streaming services, making up as much as 30% of overall viewership, said senior executives at several of these platforms.
While such international content finds ready takers among young urban Indians in the metros, those in small towns benefit from their dubbed versions in both Hindi and regional languages.
Netflix’s Extraction and The Kissing Booth have been popular in Hindi and Tamil as have Amazon’s The Boys, The Tomorrow War, Wonder Woman, and Parasite. Walt Disney, too, has decided to tap smaller towns by making Disney+ (including Marvel) content available even on its cheaper price plans in India to expand reach.
While a handful of niche, foreign language TV channels and torrent websites on the Internet had introduced Indians to international content earlier, OTT platforms have helped improve ease of access.
Disney+ added around 8 million new subscribers globally in the January to March quarter, with over half of those coming from Disney+ Hotstar, as the service is known as in India and other Asian countries such as Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. The platform benefited from the Indian Premier League tournament that started on March 26, the company said. Disney+ ended the quarter with 138 million globally paid Disney+ subscribers with Hotstar making for around 50 million subscribers alone.
Disney+ Hotstar recently announced that it would stream She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, an upcoming American television series based on the Marvel Comics character She-Hulk, from 17 August in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam besides English.