Disney+ Hotstar to stream Malayalam film ‘Mallikapuram’
The film has been directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar and stars Unni Mukundan, Deva Nandha and Sreepath in lead roles
Disney+ Hotstar will stream Mallikapuram, a Malayalam-language action adventure drama, on 15 February. The film has been directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar and stars Unni Mukundan, Deva Nandha and Sreepath in lead roles.
