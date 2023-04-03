Disney+ Hotstar to stream Malayalam film ‘Romancham’1 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 11:33 AM IST
The Malayalam-language horror comedy stars Soubin Shahir, Arjun Ashokan, Sajin Gopu, Siju Sunny and Abin Bino in lead roles, and will stream in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.
New Delhi: Disney+ Hotstar will stream Romancham, a Malayalam-language horror comedy written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, on 7 April. It stars Soubin Shahir, Arjun Ashokan, Sajin Gopu, Siju Sunny and Abin Bino in lead roles and will stream in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.
