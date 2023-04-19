Disney+ Hotstar to stream new mini-series ‘Secret Invasion’1 min read 19 Apr 2023, 11:00 AM IST
Viewership of international content on over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platforms in India has nearly doubled in 2022.
Disney+ Hotstar will stream Secret Invasion, a miniseries created by Kyle Bradstreet, based on the Marvel Comics storyline of the same name, on 21 June. It is intended to be the ninth television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) produced by Marvel Studios, sharing continuity with the films of the franchise. It will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.
