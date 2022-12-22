Disney+ Hotstar to stream new animation film ‘Strange World’1 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 11:20 AM IST
Directed by Don Hall, the film stars the voices of Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union, and Lucy Liu.
Disney+ Hotstar will stream Strange World, an animated science-fiction adventure film produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios on 23 December. Directed by Don Hall, the film stars the voices of Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union, and Lucy Liu.