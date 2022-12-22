Disney+ Hotstar to stream new animation film ‘Strange World’

International content is making a strong pull for the consumer’s wallet, aided by the fact that shows and movies are released on the same day and date in India as foreign services and often without edits. Consumers are increasingly becoming language agnostic and have the appetite for content across languages. Movies and shows that previously wouldn’t have entered the Indian borders are now being viewed and loved all over the country. Recommendation algorithms on OTT platforms and outstanding marketing played a crucial role in making foreign language content popular.

