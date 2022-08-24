Disney+ Hotstar will stream British dark comedy Wedding Season, on 8 September. The show has been directed by George Kane and Laura Scrivano and stars Rosa Salazar and Gavin Drea, with Jade Harrison, Jamie Michie, Callie Cooke, Bhav Joshi, Ioanna Kimbrook and Omar Baroud.

The Walt Disney Co. has lowered its subscriber guidance for Hotstar, its over-the-top (OTT) video streaming service in India and other Asian countries, to 80 million by the end of fiscal 2024 after the loss of rights to stream the Indian Premier League online. The platform had earlier projected the user base at 70-100 million.

This will bring the overall subscriptions for Disney+, down to 215-245 million globally in the same period, as compared to the previous guidance of 230-260 million. Overall, Hotstar added 8 million subscribers in the April to June quarter, said The Walt Disney Co. in a statement announcing its June quarter earnings. The company also named Koffee With Karan as one of its most popular shows Disney+ Hotstar in India.

As a whole, Disney+ added 14.4 million subscribers globally in the April to June quarter. The company said that Hotstar would continue to contribute 60-70% of the total subscriber base in the times to come. Disney+ Hotstar is present in India and other Asian countries such as Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, with 58.4 million subscribers at the end of the quarter while overall Disney+ subscribers have breached the 150 million mark worldwide. The average monthly revenue per paid subscriber for Disney+ Hotstar has increased from $0.78 to $1.20 due to higher per-subscriber advertising revenue, the company said.

To be sure, several analysts had predicted Hotstar might lose up to 50% of its paid subscribers as IPL moves to Reliance-owned digital platforms. Reliance Industries-owned Viacom18 recently won the digital streaming rights to the IPL for Rs. 23,758 crore for 2023-27. However, the Walt Disney-owned service is making a conscious effort to beef up its entertainment content to prevent subscribers from leaving the platform, including buying big-ticket films and bringing fresh web originals.