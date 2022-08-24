Disney+ Hotstar to stream new comedy show ‘Wedding Season’1 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 10:29 AM IST
Disney+ Hotstar will stream British dark comedy Wedding Season, on 8 September. The show has been directed by George Kane and Laura Scrivano and stars Rosa Salazar and Gavin Drea, with Jade Harrison, Jamie Michie, Callie Cooke, Bhav Joshi, Ioanna Kimbrook and Omar Baroud.