Disney+ Hotstar to stream new comedy show ‘Wedding Season’

As a whole, Disney+ added 14.4 million subscribers globally in the April to June quarter. The company said that Hotstar would continue to contribute 60-70% of the total subscriber base in the times to come. Disney+ Hotstar is present in India and other Asian countries such as Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, with 58.4 million subscribers at the end of the quarter while overall Disney+ subscribers have breached the 150 million mark worldwide. The average monthly revenue per paid subscriber for Disney+ Hotstar has increased from $0.78 to $1.20 due to higher per-subscriber advertising revenue, the company said.