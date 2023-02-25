Disney+ Hotstar to stream new film ‘Gulmohar’ on 3 March

The Walt Disney Co will be reducing its workforce by 7,000 as it saw its video streaming platform Disney+ lose paid subscribers by 1% in the October to December quarter, from 164.2 million to 161.8 million. Disney+ Hotstar, which the service is known as, in India and other Asian countries such as Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, saw subscribe count dip by 6% to 57.5 million from 61.3 million.