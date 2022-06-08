Disney+ Hotstar to stream new film ‘Pinocchio’ on 8 September

Disney+ Hotstar to stream new film ‘Pinocchio’ on 8 September2 min read . 10:15 AM IST
- The film stars Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo and Luke Evans with Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key and Lorraine Bracco in voice roles
Disney+ Hotstar will stream Pinocchio, an American musical fantasy film directed by Robert Zemeckis starting 8 September. The film, produced by Walt Disney Pictures, is a live-action adaptation of Walt Disney’s 1940 animated film of the same name, which is itself based on the 1883 Italian book The Adventures of Pinocchio, by Carlo Collodi. The film stars Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo and Luke Evans with Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key and Lorraine Bracco in voice roles.
American films, television shows and programming in Turkish, German and Korean languages, including their dubbed versions, are emerging as a big draw on over-the-top (OTT) video streaming services, making up as much as 30% of overall viewership, said senior executives at several of these platforms.
While such international content finds ready takers among young urban Indians in the metros, those in small towns benefit from their dubbed versions in both Hindi and regional languages.
Netflix’s Extraction and The Kissing Booth have been popular in Hindi and Tamil as have Amazon’s The Boys, The Tomorrow War, Wonder Woman, and Parasite. Walt Disney, too, has decided to tap smaller towns by making Disney+ (including Marvel) content available even on its cheaper price plans in India to expand reach.
While a handful of niche, foreign language TV channels and torrent websites on the Internet had introduced Indians to international content earlier, OTT platforms have helped improve ease of access.
Disney+ added around 8 million new subscribers globally in the January to March quarter, with over half of those coming from Disney+ Hotstar, as the service is known as in India and other Asian countries such as Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. The platform benefited from the Indian Premier League tournament that started on March 26, the company said. Disney+ ended the quarter with 138 million globally paid Disney+ subscribers with Hotstar making for around 50 million subscribers alone.
Disney+ Hotstar also recently announced that it would stream She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, an upcoming American television series based on the Marvel Comics character She-Hulk on 17 August in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam besides English.