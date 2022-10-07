Disney+ Hotstar to stream new ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season1 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2022, 10:20 AM IST
American films, television shows and programming in Turkish, German and Korean languages are emerging as a big draw on OTT services.
Disney+ Hotstar will stream a new season of medical drama series Grey’s Anatomy on 7 October. The original cast of the show included Ellen Pompeo, Sandra Oh, Katherine Heigl, Justin Chambers, T. R. Knight, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Isaiah Washington, and Patrick Dempsey.