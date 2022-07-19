Disney+ Hotstar to stream new Korean series ‘Big Mouth’

After English and local language content, Spanish, Korean and Japanese titles drive the highest viewing for American streaming service Netflix in India. The second season of zombie tale Kingdom was in the India Top 10 series row in March 2020, when it released. Korean series such as It’s Okay to Not be Okay and Crash Landing on You have also featured in the India Top 10 overall and series rows. Local streaming services such as MX Player also report that Korean content has been a big driver for the international category with shows such as Rich Man, King’s Love and 1% of Something.