Disney+ Hotstar to stream new original ‘Ghar Waapsi’ on 22 July

Gaurav Banerjee, head, content, Disney+ Hotstar and HSM (Hindi-speaking markets) entertainment network, Disney Star India, had said in an earlier interview that the platform has received “phenomenal response" for its regional, as well as dubbed international, titles. “With language no longer being a barrier to accessing compelling content, we aim to create various avenues for content discovery across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam to keep our audiences engaged at all times. We will continue to focus on South Indian content as we bring to our audiences exciting titles," he had said.