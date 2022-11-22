Disney+ Hotstar to stream new original ‘Moving with Malaika’ on 5 December

Disney+ Hotstar’s Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Rudra: The Edge of Darkness’ (35.2 million views) was ranked the number one show across platforms, followed by the third season of ‘Aashram’ at 34.3 million views on MX Player and the second season of ‘Panchayat’ with 29.6 million views on Amazon Prime Video. ‘A Thursday’ (25.5 million) and ‘Moon Knight’ (23.4 million), both on Hotstar, were the most watched original film and international series in the six-month period.

