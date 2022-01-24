New Delhi: Disney+ Hotstar will stream its new original The Great Indian Murder starring Richa Chadha and Pratik Gandhi on 4 February.

Disney+ the video streaming service owned by the Walt Disney Co. said Hotstar made up around 37% of its overall subscriber base at the end of the July to September quarter. Disney+ had reported 118 million paid subscribers globally, so Hotstar users would be around 43.6 million. That, however, was a dip from August when Disney+ had reported 116 million paid subscribers with 46 million coming from Hotstar.

Overall, Disney+’s global subscriber base has grown 60% this financial year that ended September. The service aims to be profitable by 2024, the company has said. The average monthly revenue per paid subscriber for Disney+ decreased from $4.52 to $4.12 due to a higher mix of Disney+ Hotstar subscribers in the current quarter compared to the prior-year quarter, the firm said in a statement.

Novi Digital Entertainment Private Limited, that runs Hotstar, now a part of Walt Disney India, reported a net loss of Rs. 601 crore for FY 2020-21, up 66% year-on-year, according to data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler last October. Further, revenue for the year stood at Rs. 1,704 crore, a 5% jump compared to last year, while total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs. 2,305 crore.

This September, Hotstar had announced a new range of price plans along with its latest slate of originals, across web shows and films. Starting September, the service has been available on a mobile-only plan for ₹499 per year, for ₹899 per year across two devices and for ₹1,499 per year across four devices.

Hotstar was earlier priced at ₹399 per annum for its VIP service and ₹1,499 for Premium.

