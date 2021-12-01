New Delhi: Disney+ Hotstar will stream the second season of its crime thriller Aarya starring Sushmita Sen on 10 December.

The show has been co-created by Ram Madhvani, best known for Neerja, and Sandeep Modi, who has also directed it, with Vinod Rawat, serving as co-director. Produced by Madhvani under his banner Ram Madhvani Films, along with EndemolShine Group, the show is based on the Dutch drama series Penoza.

It stars Sikandar Kher, Ankur Bhatia, Namit Das and Manish Choudhary in pivotal roles.

To be sure, new-age content creators on video streaming services are looking at popular international formats that they can localize as the next bait to hook Indian audiences. Shows like The Office, Hostages and Criminal Justice, all three on Hotstar, and Mind The Malhotras, on Amazon Prime Video, have been adapted from international formats and have made waves in India.

While Indian arms of international companies are mostly adapting their own international formats, in some cases, they are also looking at acquiring third-party rights. Costs of acquiring a regular popular show could range between 5-8% of the investment that went into making the original, industry experts say.

Many of these formats have topped ratings for multiple seasons across the world. That means the story has the ability to reach wide which is aided by the fact that the OTT (over-the-top video streaming) audience in India is very educated and global in its mindset and open to newer stories and paradigms.

But it’s not all smooth sailing. “The shows in question are very popular globally so they have already been licensed and sold around the world to a lot of European countries, the US and Canada. The challenge is to get rights for the Indian OTT players to air the local version they make for multiple territories and languages," Abhishek Rege, chief executive officer EndemolShine India told Mint in an earlier interview.

