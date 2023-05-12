Disney+ Hotstar to stream the new season of ‘The Kardashians’1 min read 12 May 2023, 10:35 AM IST
The series focuses mainly on sisters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian and their half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and their mother, Kris Jenner.
Disney+ Hotstar will stream the new season of The Kardashians, an American reality television series which focuses on the personal lives of the Kardashian–Jenner family, on 27 May. The new show comes off the heels of their last show called Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which concluded in June 2021. The series focuses mainly on sisters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian and their half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and their mother, Kris Jenner. It also features some of their current and ex-partners, including Travis Scott, Travis Barker, Kanye West, Tristan Thompson, Scott Disick, and Corey Gamble.
