Disney+ Hotstar will stream the new season of The Kardashians, an American reality television series which focuses on the personal lives of the Kardashian–Jenner family, on 27 May. The new show comes off the heels of their last show called Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which concluded in June 2021. The series focuses mainly on sisters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian and their half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and their mother, Kris Jenner. It also features some of their current and ex-partners, including Travis Scott, Travis Barker, Kanye West, Tristan Thompson, Scott Disick, and Corey Gamble.

With the success of Bigg Boss and Shark Tank on Voot and SonyLIV, respectively, a growing number of streaming services are tapping the non-fiction genre to widen their audience base. They are drawing viewers through original non-fiction shows as well as by onboarding reality shows appearing on TV channels on to digital platforms.

Sony’s Shark Tank India and Viacom18’s Bigg Boss notched impressive viewership online, aided by exhaustive marketing campaigns.

ALTBalaji and MX Player had then come up with Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp that garnered significant viewership. Viacom18 had a new comedy game show The Khatra Khatra Show that premiered on its OTT platform Voot ahead of television. Netflix, which created a special Kapil Sharma show, launched a dating show IRL: In Real Love, this year.

Media industry experts said non-fiction could see newer formats on streaming platforms and marquee properties could draw audiences sitting on the fence to subscribe to these services.

“With the rise of streaming services, audiences today have the opportunity to enjoy undeniably authentic and diverse stories across formats from around the world. Our non-fiction content offers an opportunity for viewers to experience and examine new cultures and ideas," a Netflix spokesperson had said in an earlier interview, and added that in India, the service is innovating with formats across comedy, reality and documentaries.