Disney+ Hotstar to stream new season of ‘The Mandalorian’ on 1 March1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 12:02 PM IST
The Mandalorian, which will be streamed in Hindi and English, is based on the Star Wars franchise and stars Pedro Pascal in the lead role
Disney+ Hotstar will stream the new season of its television series The Mandalorian in Hindi and English, on 1 March. The show, based on the Star Wars franchise, stars Pedro Pascal in the lead role.
