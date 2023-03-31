Disney+ Hotstar to stream new series ‘The Crossover’1 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 10:17 AM IST
Viewership of international content on over-the-top video streaming platforms in India nearly doubled in 2022 as audiences took to original and dubbed versions of English, Turkish, Spanish and Korean shows and films.
New Delhi: Disney+ Hotstar will stream The Crossover, based on the critically-acclaimed best-selling novel in-verse by Kwame Alexander, on 5 April.
