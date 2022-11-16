Disney+ Hotstar to stream new series ‘Willow’ on 30 November1 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2022, 12:23 PM IST
Based on and serving as a sequel to the 1988 film of the same name, it stars Warwick Davis, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman and Ellie Bamber.
Based on and serving as a sequel to the 1988 film of the same name, it stars Warwick Davis, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman and Ellie Bamber.
NEW DELHI: Disney+ Hotstar will stream American fantasy adventure television series Willow on 30 November. Based on and serving as a sequel to the 1988 film of the same name, it stars Warwick Davis, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman and Ellie Bamber.