Disney+ Hotstar to stream new show ‘Ahsoka’1 min read 23 Jun 2023, 10:38 AM IST
Disney+ Hotstar wants to build on local originals whose intellectual property resides solely with Disney, across multiple Indian languages. It is also likely to reiterate the draw of original Disney content—including Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar franchises—to satiate the demand for international programming.
Disney+ Hotstar will stream Ahsoka, a new series developed by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, on 23 August in Hindi and English. The show is part of the Star Wars franchise and a spin-off from The Mandalorian.
