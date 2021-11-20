Disney+ Hotstar to stream new show ‘Dil Bekaraar’ on 26 November

NEW DELHI: Disney+ Hotstar, the video streaming service owned by Walt Disney India, has announced that its new show Dil Bekaraar will start streaming on 26 November. Directed by Habib Faisal of Do Dooni Chaar fame and produced by Sobo Films, the family entertainer is inspired by Anuja Chauhan’s bestselling novel Those Pricey Thakur Girls and stars Sahher Bambba, Akshay Oberoi, Raj Babbar, Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure.

To be sure, the Hotstar offering is the latest example of an OTT service adapting a novel into a show. Film production house Abundantia Entertainment has bought the rights of author Ashwin Sanghi’s historical science-fiction thriller Keepers of the Kalachakra to adapt into a multi-season web series, in keeping with the trend of streaming services turning to books for inspiration. Earlier, producer Sheetal Talwar had announced that he had bought the rights to Shashi Tharoor’s book Why I Am a Hindu. American streaming site Netflix has already adapted sports drama Selection Day, spy thriller The Bard of Blood and dystopian novel Leila after its success with Vikram Chandra’s crime thriller Sacred Games. SonyLIV has also seen much traction for its crime drama Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story that was based on The Scam.

Earlier, a producer could easily plagiarize a western film and adapt it for local audience. But with the world having shrunk thanks to digital media, the next best option is to buy the rights to a book and adapt it, media experts point out. For long, feature films have been churned out from popular books. Anurag Kashyap’s crime docudrama Black Friday and Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s romantic drama 2 States, stand out as examples. Web series are an extension of the trend, especially considering that there is a sudden demand for a lot more content in the digital space. Plus, a lot of these books are already successful, so there is a proven target audience for the concept, which may overlap on the web.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.