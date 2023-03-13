Disney+ Hotstar to stream new show ‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D’1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 11:32 AM IST
Viewership of international content on over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platforms in India has nearly doubled in 2022 as audiences took to original and dubbed versions of English, Turkish, Spanish and Korean shows and films.
New Delhi: Disney+ Hotstar will stream the second season of its show Doogie Kamealoha, M.D, on 31 March. Based on the popular 1989 series, Doogie Howser, it stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Emma Meisel and Matt Sato.
