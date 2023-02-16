Disney+ Hotstar to stream new Telugu movie ‘Veera Simha Reddy’
The film, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in a dual role along with Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Honey Rose, and Duniya Vijay, will be available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.
New Delhi: Disney+ Hotstar will stream Veera Simha Reddy, a 2023 Indian Telugu-language action drama film, written and directed by Gopichand Malineni, on 23 February. The film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in a dual role along with Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Honey Rose, and Duniya Vijay and had released in cinemas for the Sankranthi weekend.
