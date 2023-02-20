Disney+ Hotstar to stream season three of original ‘Aashiqana’
Disney+ Hotstar saw subscribe count dip by 6% to 57.5 million from 61.3 million in the October to December quarter.
New Delhi: Disney+ Hotstar will stream the third season of its India original Aashiqana, starting 27 February. The romantic crime thriller stars Zayn Ibad Khan, Khushi Dubey, Pankaj Singh, Geeta Tyagi, Vipul Deshpandey, Geeta Bisht, Anshul Singh, Anshu Srivastava, Inderjeet Modi, Manohar Teli and Harshita Shukla.
