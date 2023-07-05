Disney+ Hotstar to stream spy thriller ‘IB71’2 min read 05 Jul 2023, 11:23 AM IST
OTT platforms are no longer keen to acquire films for digital releases, which was the need of the hour during the pandemic. Most services want to invest in building series or original films instead, where they control the IP.
Disney+ Hotstar will stream IB71, a spy thriller starring Vidyut Jammwal, on 7 July. When released in cinemas this May, the film had made Rs. 23 crore at the box office.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×