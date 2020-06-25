Disney+ Hotstar to stream Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film 'Dil Bechara' in July

NEW DELHI : Disney+ Hotstar will stream late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last release, Dil Bechara starting 24 July. The video-on-demand service that has also produced the film under sister company Fox Star Studios said it will be available to both subscribers as well as non-subscribers in memory of Rajput who passed away earlier this month. Helmed by veteran casting director Mukesh Chhabra, the remake of Hollywood hit and John Green novel, The Fault in Our Stars co-stars newcomer Sanjana Sanghi and Saif Ali Khan in a special appearance alongside Rajput.

Disney+ Hotstar will stream late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last release, Dil Bechara starting 24 July. The video-on-demand service that has also produced the film under sister company Fox Star Studios said it will be available to both subscribers as well as non-subscribers in memory of Rajput who passed away earlier this month. Helmed by veteran casting director Mukesh Chhabra, the remake of Hollywood hit and John Green novel, The Fault in Our Stars co-stars newcomer Sanjana Sanghi and Saif Ali Khan in a special appearance alongside Rajput.

“A story of love, hope, and endless memories. Celebrating the late Sushant Singh Rajput’s legacy that will be etched in the minds of all and cherished forever. Dil Bechara coming to everyone on July 24," Disney+ Hotstar tweeted on Thursday.

"A story of love, hope, and endless memories. Celebrating the late Sushant Singh Rajput's legacy that will be etched in the minds of all and cherished forever. Dil Bechara coming to everyone on July 24," Disney+ Hotstar tweeted on Thursday.

“For the love of Sushant and his love for cinema, the movie will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers," it added.

Slated for release this May, Dil Bechara is among the many films Disney has decided to take directly to digital because of the covid-19 pandemic. The company has a line-up of movies slated for OTT release including Kriti Sanon-starrer Mimi, crime drama The Big Bull, and its co-productions like Lootcase and Laxmmi Bomb.

Disney did not respond to Mint’s queries to comment on the same.

Social media remained divided on the Dil Bechara announcement with many fans demanding that Rajput’s last release be given a theatrical release.

The film originally titled Kizzie Aur Manny, went through several production delays, including sexual allegations against director Chhabra.

Hotstar that was rebranded to Disney+ Hotstar earlier this year, works with three distinct price offerings, the VIP plan (Rs. 399 a year), the premium plan (Rs. 1,499 ) and an ad-supported tier.

