Disney+ Hotstar to stream new series ‘The Full Monty’1 min read 01 Jun 2023, 11:48 AM IST
The most viewed international series last year include House of the Dragon (28.2 million) and Moon Knight (23.4 million) beating the previous year’s record of 19.3 million by Hawkeye. All three shows are on Disney+Hotstar.
Disney+ Hotstar will stream The Full Monty, an eight-episode series, based on the 1997 movie of the same name, on 16 June. The cast includes Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Lesley Sharp, Paul Barber, Steve Huison, Wim Snape and Tom Wilkinson.
